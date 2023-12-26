Listen Live
News One

Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck

Published on December 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Senior couple holding number 2024

Source: andreswd / Getty

This year, Americans have battled a plethora of issues including inflation, an unaffordable housing market, and even lingering COVID cases that have seen an uptick this winter. 

Black Americans in particular have been drastically impacted by many of these issues. But, at the end of every year, there is an opportunity to look to the future with hopes that the next year will be better than the last. 

Black folks would rather not leave their fate to chance, instead, they have implemented all types of luck-stirring New Year traditions that have been passed down for generations. 

So, if you’re planning to get together with the family this year, try whipping up one of these tasty meals or implementing some of these strategies to help bring in a whole pot full of luck for 2024.

1.  Black-Eyed Peas

We love Blacked-eyed peas and rice so much, that we published a whole op-ed piece about just how much we can’t get enough of sinking our teeth into the tasty holiday delicacy.

There are a couple of theories about the delicious cowpea, the central ingredient behind the dish. Some sources believe that as the peas boil to perfection in the pot, that the dense aroma and swelling of the tasty legume are said to symbolize abundance and prosperity for the new year. You can also add tomatoes to the dish, which can help usher in a boatload of luck in terms of health and wellness for 2024.

New Year Traditions

Source: Crudo, George / Getty

 

2. Collard Greens

Collard Greens go perfectly with that steamy pot of black-eyed peas. The rich dark green color of the vegetable can symbolize wealth and prosperity for the new year, so make sure to eat up!

Collard greens- New Year Traditions

Source: Creativeye99 / Getty

 

3. Cornbread

There’s nothing like diving face-first into a sweet buttery piece of cornbread during New Year’s dinner. Luckily for you, chopping down on a few pieces of the fluffy treat could help bring you more disposable income in 2024, according to USA Today.

Cornbread cut into cubes in a bowl - New Year Traditions

Source: Poplis, Paul / Getty

 

4. Red Velvet Cake 

Who doesn’t love Red Velvet cake? The rich and creamy dessert has been a staple in so many black families for centuries and you just might be able to get lucky with the sweet goodie too. Red Velvet cake can symbolize new beginnings and even more wisdom for the new year, so get your sweet on this holiday season…we’ll not too much!

Red velvet cake slices with knife. - New Year Traditions

Source: Raj Kamal / Getty

 

5. Spending Time With Family

Life is unfortunately too short, so if you can do so safely, make sure to spend time with your family for New Years Day. There’s nothing like ushering in the new year with the people who mean the most to you.

Mother and daughters embracing at home

Source: FG Trade / Getty

 

6. Making New Year Resolutions

While you’re with the fam, start jotting down some New Year resolutions you’d like to complete for 2024. Ask your family members to hold you accountable too, because you know nana and paw-paw won’t forget it either! Want to make more money in 2024? Write it down with your sister and brother. Want to buy that house? Start creating that budget, and bring Mom in on the fun so that she can start managing her funds better too!

African American woman counting money in living room

Source: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc / Getty

 

7. Chitterlings

Now, this one might be up for debate, but some Black folks just love chitterlings. What are they you ask? Well… simply put, they’re pig intestines. Some Black families add a butt-ton of seasoning to a simmering pot of these stinky old things and go to town. While it might sound unpleasant, there are some benefits to eating a smelly dish. According to LiveStrong, some evidence suggests that the vitamin selenium found in chitterlings can help with reducing heart disease and asthma while helping to give your immune system a nice boost for the new year.

Renee Allen cooks chitterlings in her Exeter home. This is for a Black History Month story.02/05/11 Susan L. Angstadt

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

 

8. Cleaning The House

This is big! Clean out that clutter and space for 2024! Have a bunch of items lying around the house that you simply do not use anymore? Donate them! Declutter everything. A clean house is a happy house, and making sure your living quarters are in tip-top shape for 2024 will help to keep your mind clear and focused on smashing those New Year resolutions. So, what are you waiting for? Get going!

View from above of clean dishes in dishwasher.

Source: Hero Images / Getty

 

What are some of your favorite New Year traditions? Tell us down below!

SEE ALSO:

Why Do Black Moms Make Us Eat Black-Eyed Peas On New Year’s Day?

Year In Review: Notable Black People Whose Deaths Sent Shockwaves Through 2023

The post Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck appeared first on NewsOne.

Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck  was originally published on newsone.com

RELATED TAGS

good luck Happy New Year traditions

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close