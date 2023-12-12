Welcome Baby Hosting 11th Annual Winter Coat Drive

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Welcome Baby is hosting its milestone 11t annual coat drive and has set the goal of collecting and distributing 500 coats to our youngest County residents free of charge. The Welcome Baby Team asks Durham County community members to donate gently used and new children’s coats in sizes newborn to 8 years. This year’s event will continue from now until January 5, 2024.

Donated coats should be freshly washed and dried before dropping them off at one of the following collection locations:

Durham County Cooperative Extension (Welcome Baby office): 721 Foster St.

Durham County North Regional Library: 221 Milton Rd.

Durham County South Regional Library: 4505 S. Alston Ave.

Durham County Southwest Regional Library: 3605 Shannon Rd.

Durham County East Regional Library: 211 Lick Creek Ln.

Durham County Main Library: 300 N. Roxboro Rd.

Collection times at DCo Library locations are determined by the hours each location operates, which can be found at DurhamCountyLibrary.org. Items can be dropped off at the Welcome Baby Program location Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year features additional drop-off locations:

Welcome Baby, a program of the Durham County Cooperative Extension supported by funds from Durham County Government and Durham’s Partnership for Children a Smart Start Initiative, works to provide clothing, diapers, car seats, cribs, and educational classes. The program services almost 2,000 families a year in the Durham area with children under the age of five.

Coats are distributed to Welcome Baby families during our weekly Giving Closet where families receive children’s clothing and diapers and other baby equipment based on availability.

If community members or organizations would like to partner with Welcome Baby to host a minicoat drive or establish a drop-off location, or get information about Welcome Baby, contact Welcome Baby at 919-560-7319 or ckriley@dconc.gov.

Learn more at www.welcomebaby.org or follow on Instagram and Facebook.

