Low-Income Energy Assistance Program Opens On December 1, 2023

Households in Wayne County containing a person aged 60 or more or someone receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services can apply for help covering the cost of heating their homes starting Friday, December 1, 2023. If your household meets the above criteria, currently receives Food and Nutrition Services, and received LIEAP last year, you may qualify to receive an Automated Payment this year. Eligible households will be notified in November and do not need to apply. All other households can apply from Tuesday, January 2, 2024, through Thursday, March 28, 2024, or until funds are exhausted.
The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of heating during the cold-weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400 or $500. To be eligible, a person must:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria
- Meet the income limit test
- Be responsible for their heating cost
Applicants are not required to complete applications in the office nor have a face-to-face interview. All completed applications will require an interview; however, this interview can be conducted by telephone. Wayne County households who want to apply for energy assistance can do so by the following ways:
- Apply online via https://epass.nc.gov or;
- Pick up an application at 301 N Herman St, Goldsboro or;
- Contact the agency at 919-731-1577 to complete a telephone interview and/or have an application mailed to them
Completed applications may be submitted as follows:
- Mailed to 301 N Herman St, Box HH, Goldsboro, NC 27530 or placed in the drop box located at 301 N Herman St, Goldsboro, NC or;
- Faxed to 919-731-1087 or;
- Emailed to energy.assistance@waynegov.com
For more information on the Low-Income Energy Assistance program, go to https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance
