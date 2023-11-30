Keke Palmer Talks Boundaries, Unhealthy Relationships & Narcissism with Dr. Drew

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Keke Palmer is opening up about how to identify bad relationships and contemplating the role mental health plays in personal relationships after her recent breakup with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she accused of abuse late last month.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the award-winning actress spoke about a myriad of subjects with guest, Dr. Drew Pinsky, including misogyny, unhealthy relationships, dealing with narcissism, and childhood fame.

“I actually remember, Dr. Drew, the moment that it happened,” Keke Palmer said. “No one could relate to me — not my siblings, not even my parents. Anytime a dynamic is shifted like that it can get highly toxic because no one knows how to deal with the trauma of being a celebrity, or having a celebrity child. My parents did great, and I said this in my book: ‘I can judge all day and night, but I’m pretty good. I could have been worse off. But the reality is, I remember at that time, as a child, when I did not have the awareness and the understanding and words and the knowledge that I have now, I just said ‘I’m never coming out again.’”

In regards to the misogyny, the triple threat shared that her idea of relationships and how couples should operate started in the home; getting candid with her mother, Sharon, as she reflected on her upbringing and experiences.

“My dad is great and my uncles are great, so misogyny came at me hard and quick with the quickness. I grew up in a house where my mom would say, ‘This is what it needs to be.’ And Larry would be like, ‘Okay, Sharon. Go on ahead, Sharon,’” Palmer shared with her mother as a guest on her podcast. “So, for me, when I entered outside of my household and I saw that everybody doesn’t really respect their wives or even women in the way that my dad respects my mom, it was a pretty rude awakening.”

The episode titled, “How to Deal with Abusive Relationships, Boundaries, and Narcissism”, dropped almost three weeks after the actress obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Jackson and was granted temporary sole custody of her 8-month-old son, Leodis, with whom the former couple share.

In the Nov. 9 filing, Palmer reportedly accused her former partner of physical and emotional abuse throughout their two-year relationship and after their breakup, which she said occurred in October.

As noted by People, a hearing is set for Dec. 5 to determine further action on the arrangement; in the meantime, the temporary restraining order says Jackson must stay at least 100 yards away from both Palmer and their son, as well as any childcare or schooling established for the infant.

Check out the episode below.

Keke Palmer Talks Boundaries, Unhealthy Relationships & Narcissism with Dr. Drew was originally published on hiphopwired.com