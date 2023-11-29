N.C. Executive Mansion Announces Dates for 2023 Holiday Open House

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina’s Executive Mansion, the “people’s house,” will open its historic doors again for the beloved annual Holiday Open House Dec. 7-9.

Visitors are invited to tour the home, take in the decorations, and enjoy seasonal musical entertainment by local performing groups. The mansion’s first floor will be decorated with North Carolina-grown Christmas trees, floral and mixed evergreen arrangements, and ornate mantle displays.

Related Stories Corner Stone New Year’s Eve Register to Win Contest

The hours of the Open House are: Thursday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free and reservations are not needed or accepted. Visitors should enter at the main gates on Blount Street.

During the Open House, donations of nonperishable food will be accepted for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. No monetary donations will be accepted.

The fine Victorian-style mansion, home to North Carolina governors since 1891, was once described by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as having “the most beautiful governor’s residence interior in America.” Built from native materials, the Executive Mansion has been occupied by 30 governors’ families. The Executive Mansion is located at 200 North Blount St., Raleigh, NC 27601. Governor Roy Cooper is the 30th governor to live in the Mansion and the 75th governor of North Carolina since statehood.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark