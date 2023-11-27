2 Stabbed At Southeast Raleigh High School, Juvenile In Custody

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Southeast Raleigh High School is currently under a lockdown after two students were stabbed, according to WRAL News.

Police say that at least one juvenile is in custody. It is not known whether or not the minor was a student.

Officials say that the initial call came in at around 11 am, when a school resource officer called for EMS, confirming that a student was stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another student was found shortly after with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

According to police, there was a fight involving several students, but they didn’t give an exact number involved.

As of this reporting, the code red lockdown is still in effect. Parents who want to pick up their students are asked to wait at the D Lot of Walnut Creek Amphitheater to wait for police officers and the school to lift the lockdown.