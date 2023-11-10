Saint Augustine’s Launches $5,000 Scholarship Promotion For Adult Learners

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Working adults in the Triangle and beyond will receive a special gift this holiday season to jumpstart their careers for the new year. Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) is thrilled to announce the launch of its $5,000 Scholarship promotion for current and prospective adult learners in SAU’s Professional Gateway Studies programs who apply for Spring 2024 semester courses by January 10th. This initiative is part of SAU’s commitment to supporting adult learners in their educational journey and providing them with accessible and affordable opportunities to advance their careers.

Among the degrees offered by SAU’s Professional Gateway Studies, the Bachelor’s in Organizational Management program, accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), is a 100% online program. In addition, the Bachelor’s in Organizational Management program received recognition for excellence with the Exemplary Program Award from the National Council for Continuing Education and Training (NCCET) in 2021. SAU’s Professional Gateway Studies also offers bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and religious studies. Students can complete the program within 18-24 months, receiving a quality education from renowned faculty experts in the business community.

“We are excited to launch the $5,000 Scholarship promotion for adult learners in our Professional Gateway Studies programs, which includes our award-winning, nationally accredited bachelor’s degree in organizational management,” said SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail. “At SAU, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another. This scholarship initiative provides financial assistance to our adult learners. It encourages them to share their positive experiences with others, creating a network of learners who can support and inspire each other.”

The eligibility criteria for the scholarship are as follows:

Each student is eligible for up to $5,000 for the academic year.

Current students referring a friend will be eligible for up to $2500 each semester.

Referrers must maintain a 2.5 GPA and be registered at least half-time (6 credit hours).

New students, referred or not, must register at least half-time (6 credit hours) by January 10th for the fall and spring semesters. Summer enrollment is not eligible.

By referring a friend to SAU’s Professional Gateway Studies programs, current students can earn financial support while helping others embark on their educational journeys. The Scholarship promotion also provides new students a financial incentive and creates a supportive community of learners who can collaborate and motivate each other throughout their academic and professional pursuits.

SAU remains committed to providing exceptional opportunities for adult learners, helping them achieve their academic and career goals alongside their other commitments. With the launch of the $5,000 Scholarship promotion, SAU aims to empower its current adult learners to become ambassadors for the program by referring it to their friends and extending the benefits to their peers. In addition, the $5,000 scholarship promotion is also available for prospective adult learners who wish to enroll in the SAU’s organizational management, criminal justice, and religious studies programs. In-person and virtual information sessions for prospective students will also occur in the coming weeks.

Click here for more information about the $5,000 Scholarship promotion for SAU’s Professional Gateway Studies programs.

