Listen Live
HomeLocal

More Legal Advice With Injury Attorney Brian Ricci

| 11.09.23
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Our good friend, attorney Brian Ricci of Ricci Law Firm, joins us again for a conversation with Foxy’s Karen Clark. As a leader in injury law, he gives us more great advice on filing a claim, including statute of limitations, what’s eligible for a claim, and the most common injuries on the job.

For more information, check out Ricci Law Firm at www.gotbrian.com or by calling 252-777-7777.

RELATED TAGS

Brian Ricci Ricci Law Firm work injuries workers' compensation

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close