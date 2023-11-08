Don’t Miss The Morrisville Tree Lighting

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with the Town of Morrisville’s official tree lighting event! Santa Claus and the Town Council will be counting down the lighting of the tree followed by some fun and entertainment.
Event Date
Saturday, Dec. 2 | 3-6 p.m.
Location
Town Hall Drive and Indian Creek Trailhead
Event Information
Parking
Parking will be available at Cedar Fork Community Center, 1050 Town Hall Drive. Attendees will then be able to take a shuttle to the event starting at 2:30 p.m.
Accessibly parking will be available onsite to individuals displaying a disability placard.
Inclement Weather
This event does not have a rain date. In the event of inclement weather call our Inclement Weather Hotline at 919-463-6215.
