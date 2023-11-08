Don’t Miss The Morrisville Tree Lighting

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join us as we kick off the holiday season with the Town of Morrisville’s official tree lighting event! Santa Claus and the Town Council will be counting down the lighting of the tree followed by some fun and entertainment.

Event Date

Saturday, Dec. 2 | 3-6 p.m.

Location

Town Hall Drive and Indian Creek Trailhead

Event Information

Join the Morrisville Police Department and our Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department for the Town’s 2023 Tree Lighting event. The event will have music, local student performances, and hot chocolate, as well as the official tree and building lighting ceremony. In addition, the Morrisville Police Department will also be offering make-your-own ornament crafts and visits with Santa and the Grinch as they work to collect donations for the Special Olympics of North Carolina.

Come out to enjoy all the fun, celebrate the official unveiling of the new tree ornaments, and stop by the Town table to take home a Town of Morrisville holiday ornament while supplies last.

Parking

Parking will be available at Cedar Fork Community Center, 1050 Town Hall Drive. Attendees will then be able to take a shuttle to the event starting at 2:30 p.m.

Accessibly parking will be available onsite to individuals displaying a disability placard.

Inclement Weather

This event does not have a rain date. In the event of inclement weather call our Inclement Weather Hotline at 919-463-6215.

