Morrisville Green Day Event Set For Nov. 4

The Town of Morrisville’s Green Day event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon, at Church Street Park (5800 Cricket Pitch Way). Drive-thru stations will be available for:





Paper Shredding

Textiles (not re-usable)

F.O.G. (fat, oil, and grease) Collection

E-Recycling

Medication Take-Back

Batteries and CFL bulbs

Hub Zone Technology Initiative

Gently used furniture, clothes and shoes

The Town’s Public Works Department will be hosting a “Fill the Truck” food drive as part of Green Day. Bring non-perishable food items to be donated to Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina. White goods such as refrigerators, stoves, and washers/dryers will NOT be accepted at this event. Please plan to utilize the Town’s White Goods pick up on December 7. Learn more at morrisvillenc.gov/greenday.

