NCCU Homecoming Safety Measures

Radio One Raleigh is proud to support North Carolina Central University as they prepare for the Ultimate Homecoming Experience on October 29 – November 4!
As you know, Homecoming is an exciting time for students and alumni alike. However, in light of recent events during Homecoming festivities at other HBCUs, it is more important than ever to make sure everyone can enjoy this momentous occasion as safely as possible.
With that in mind, NCCU Police will enforce the University’s policies and regulations and state general statutes, including those related to weapons, alcohol, and illegal substances.
Violations will result in trespassing from NCCU or arrest.
NCCU Police Chief Damon Williams shared new security updates that will be implemented for a safe Homecoming Week.
- NCCU Police will partner with the North Carolina Alcohol Law-Enforcement and the Anti-Counterfeit Task Force to reduce illegal alcohol violations and sale of illegal merchandise. All violations will be handled according to the law.
- Large and medium sized bags (including purses and bookbags) will not be allowed into the James E. Shepard Library Bowl. Attendees will have to follow NCCU athletics clear bag policy.
- ALLOWED: Clear bags under 12″ x 12″ x 6″, plastic one-gallon bags, wallets, 9.5″ x 17″ stadium bags
- NOT ALLOWED: Backpacks, binocular cases, camera bags, cinch bags, computer bags, fanny packs, mesh bags, oversized tote bags, printed pattern bags, large purses, tinted plastic bags
