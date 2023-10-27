NCCU Homecoming Safety Measures

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Raleigh is proud to support North Carolina Central University as they prepare for the Ultimate Homecoming Experience on October 29 – November 4!

As you know, Homecoming is an exciting time for students and alumni alike. However, in light of recent events during Homecoming festivities at other HBCUs, it is more important than ever to make sure everyone can enjoy this momentous occasion as safely as possible.

With that in mind, NCCU Police will enforce the University’s policies and regulations and state general statutes, including those related to weapons, alcohol, and illegal substances.

Violations will result in trespassing from NCCU or arrest.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

NCCU Police Chief Damon Williams shared new security updates that will be implemented for a safe Homecoming Week.