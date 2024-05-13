Listen Live
Duke Graduates Walkout Ahead of Commencement Speech

Published on May 13, 2024

Bowie State v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty

During Sunday’s graduation ceremony at Duke University, commencement speaker Jerry Seinfeld sparked controversy as a group of students staged a walkout in response to his remarks.

A few dozen students left the event, some carrying Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine.” Seinfeld is known for his public support of Israel.

The protest quickly shifted to supportive chants of “Jerry, Jerry” from the remaining audience. Seinfeld continued delivering his speech making jokes about having an honorary doctorate from the university.

Read the full story here. 

Duke Graduates Walkout Ahead of Commencement Speech  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

