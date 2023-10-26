Listen Live
Local

CLAYTON: Walmart Employee Accused Of Recording Women in Dressing Rooms

Published on October 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Shopping Venues around Los Angeles - 18 August 2020

Source: Penske Media / Getty

A Walmart employee in Clayton was arrested for allegedly being a peeping tom.

WRAL reports that Dillon Soles was arrested by Clayton Police in response to a Sept. 30 incident at the Walmart at 805 Town Centre Blvd. He was charged with felony secret peeping.

According to police, Soles allegedly went inside adjacent dressing rooms to secretly record women changing clothes with his cell phone.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

On Sept. 30, a customer busted Soles as he was recording the customer’s wife as she tried on clothes. Soles ran out of the store through the back.

Soles was arrested at his home and given a $5,000 secured bond. He was also fired from the Walmart location. It is believed that Soles may have been involved in similar incidents in the past.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info can contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611 or the anonymous tip line at 919-553-1555.

RELATED TAGS

Clayton Peeping peeping tom walmart

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close