Morrisville To Host Trick-or-Treat the Trail On Saturday

Calling all ghouls and goblins! The Town of Morrisville is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat the Trail celebration at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway, on Saturday, Oct. 21. The event will include two time slots: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat along the park trail for candy.

The Scrap Exchange will be on-site offering hands-on crafting activities and there will be food trucks vending throughout the duration of the event. A DJ will provide entertainment.

Many local businesses and organizations will be participating in the celebration, including:

Cuts-R-Clips Salon

Griffin Weston

Horizon Services

Mecha Masters Robotics Team

MOD Pizza

Morrisville Community Fund

Morrisville Community Garden

Sigma Xi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Triangle Fellowship Church

Accessible parking and limited general parking for the event will be available on-site at Morrisville Community Park. Parking will also be available across the street at Morrisville Elementary School (1519 Morrisville Parkway).

