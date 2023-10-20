Listen Live
Local

Morrisville To Host Trick-or-Treat the Trail On Saturday

Published on October 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Halloween

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Calling all ghouls and goblins! The Town of Morrisville is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat the Trail celebration at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway, on Saturday, Oct. 21. The event will include two time slots: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat along the park trail for candy.

The Scrap Exchange will be on-site offering hands-on crafting activities and there will be food trucks vending throughout the duration of the event. A DJ will provide entertainment.

Many local businesses and organizations will be participating in the celebration, including:

  • Cuts-R-Clips Salon
  • Griffin Weston
  • Horizon Services
  • Mecha Masters Robotics Team
  • MOD Pizza
  • Morrisville Community Fund
  • Morrisville Community Garden
  • Sigma Xi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
  • Triangle Fellowship Church

Accessible parking and limited general parking for the event will be available on-site at Morrisville Community Park. Parking will also be available across the street at Morrisville Elementary School (1519 Morrisville Parkway).

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Morrisville trick-or-treat

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close