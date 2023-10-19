Hunger Relief Day at NC State Fair: Having Fun For A Good Cause

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

With the NC State Fair continuing through this week, folks have the opportunity to enter the fair for free Thursday (Oct. 19).

As reported by WRAL, the NC State Fair is acknowledging Hunger Relief Day. This specialty day is to help tackle food insecurity in North Carolina by offering fairgoers free admission if they bring six cans of food to donate.

About 12% of NC residents experience food insecurity. Within that percentage, 1 in 6 residents are under the age of 18.

Since the first Hunger Relief Day in 1993, over 6 million pounds of food were donated to help needy families. It is now one of the largest single-day food drives in the state.

All donations benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and its partner agencies.