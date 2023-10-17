DURHAM: Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Speeding Through Hillside High’s Homecoming Parade

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

An arrest has been made following an incident at Hillside High School’s Homecoming Parade.

According to WRAL, North Carolina Central University Police arrested 23-year-old Jerrie Amir Brooks. He has been charged with reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon after he sped through the parade route on Sunday, narrowly missing parade participants.

Brooks was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing to elude arrest.

As previously reported, cellphone footage captured Brooks speeding in a black Mustang through the parade route on Fayetteville Street.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

WRAL caught up with Brooks’ father, who says that he is “a good, young man” who doesn’t get into trouble. He also mentioned that Brooks lost his job as a result of the arrest.

“I cant say anything because this is an open case, but this is an unfortunate situation,” the father said.

Three More Arrests At Parade

Brooks was one of four individuals arrested at the parade. Durham Police detained Marcus Devon Wilder Jr. and Curtis Eugene Calloway Jr., both 19, as they attempted to ride dirt bikes onto the parade route. They face charges of reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without registration, insurance or inspection.

Police also arrested 41-year-old Kearra Louisa Vickers on an outstanding warrant for fraud charges. She was also charged with carrying a concealed gun and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration and inspection.