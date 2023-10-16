Raleigh Homeowner Rehab Program Application Period Open

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The City of Raleigh will accept applications for the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program from October 16 to November 3. This initiative offers eligible homeowners a forgivable loan of up to $90,000 to facilitate major repairs in their homes, addressing issues that pose a threat to the life, safety, or health of occupants.

The Homeowner Rehabilitation Program targets a variety of repairs, including leaking roofs, faulty plumbing, electrical or heating systems, broken windows, flooring, and more. To qualify, applicants must currently own and reside in the property, continue to occupy it as their primary residence after the completion of the work, have owned the home for at least five years, and be 62 years or older OR have a disability. Additionally, household income must not exceed the specified limits based on family size.

Income Limits:

Family of 1: $39,700

Family of 2: $45,350

Family of 3: $51,000

Family of 4: $56,650

Family of 5: $61,200

Family of 6: $65,750

Family of 7: $70,250

Family of 8: $74,800

The property must be located within Raleigh city limits, be a single-family detached home, townhome, or condominium unit, have three or more severely deteriorated systems, and possess a property value of $371,000 or less.

To apply, interested homeowners can submit their applications online via the City of Raleigh Participant Portal or by using a paper application available for download. Paper applications can also be obtained at Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., or Housing & Neighborhoods Office, 421 Fayetteville St, Suite 1200. Completed applications can be dropped off or mailed to Housing & Neighborhoods, 421 Fayetteville St, Suite 1200, Raleigh, NC 27601.

