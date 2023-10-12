NC Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Support of Israel

WRAL reports that all national and NC flags at state facilities will be flown at half-staff this week. The order is to show support to Israel as the Hamas group carries deadly attacks in the country.
“I want to express my strong support and solidarity with the Israeli people in this dark time,” says Gov. Roy Cooper. “The horrific, unspeakable terrorism perpetuated by Hamas targeting innocent civilians must be stopped and I pray for a swift end to this conflict.”
He is encouraging NC residents and businesses to join the state in lowering their flags. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on October 19.
Since Hamas launched its attack on Saturday (Oct. 7), at least 2,500 people have been killed in both Israel and Palestine.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden offered his remarks, calling the attack “a campaign of pure cruelty” against the Jewish people.
