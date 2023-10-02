Erica Campbell Reveals the Inspiration and Impact of New ‘I Love You’ Album [LISTEN]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Five-time grammy award-winning singer Erica Campbell joins the show to discuss her new project, I Love You the album!

“I believe that this record will make a love deposit in your life that no one will ever be able to take from you. It’s the love of God, and it’s life changing,” she explains.

In addition to formerly being a member of the groundbreaking duo Mary Mary (with sister Tina Campbell), Erica has proven herself to be a gospel legend. Not only has she had a successful solo career merging urban and r&b sounds with christian and praise music, but she continues to uplift over one million listeners each morning with her nationally syndicated daily radio show Get Up Mornings!

Since its mid-September release, I love You has already began impacting the lives of fans and listeners. Be on the lookout for Erica Campbell’s visit to a city near you as she continues her state-to-state tour, taking the impact of this live-changing album across the country.

The record includes special features from all of her siblings, her children, and iconic artists such as Stevie Wonder, PJ Morton, and more!

Be sure to download and stream the new album to experience the magic yourself. To stay connected, follow @iamericacampbell on social media platforms.

