CRIME ALERT: UNC Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted Student in Dorm

Police are looking for a man accused of sexual assault on campus at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Sunday (Oct. 1).
As reported by WRAL, officers received a report that the man followed a student into the McClinton Residence Hall at 100 Country Club Road and groped them.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
A crime alert was sent out to students, faculty and staff.
The suspect, pictured in the X post above, is described as male, between 18-22 years old with a black, short haircut with waves, black mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a green top and sweatpants, according to WRAL.
Anyone with information can call 911 or UNC Police at 919-962-8100. The investigation is ongoing.
-
Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur
-
Put That On Everything? Usher To Headline Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas
-
Chloë Bailey Revealed Her Celebrity Crush And We Are Here For It
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Raphael Saadiq Drops "Revisiting" Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour Dates
-
SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams
-
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Announce Racism/Colorism Roundtable, Erica Mena Reacts
-
Rest in Peace: Irish Grinstead of 90’s Group 702 Passes Away at Age 43