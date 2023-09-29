Wake County Animal Center Low-Cost Community Pet Days

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wake County Animal Center is launching its much-anticipated Fall Community Pet Days to help families provide care for their pets and keep them in their homes. Starting on October 1 and continuing every other Sunday through November 12, families are encouraged to join the event and get free or low-cost veterinary services. $5 rabies shots, free microchipping and additional vaccines will be available, along with other valuable resources on how to find affordable pet food and supplies.

“Pet care is not cheap. Add to that housing, food and medical expenses and it can become overwhelming,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “We want to help and that’s why we organize these Community Pet Days – to offer a helping hand when it’s needed most. Because, after all, our community’s well-being includes our furry companions.”

Pet days are scheduled on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.:

The following services will be provided:

Rabies vaccines: 1-year and 3-year vaccines are offered at a cost of $5 (cash only)

(cash only) Microchips: No-cost

DHPP (a combination vaccine that provides protection against five dog diseases) / FVRCP (a combination vaccination for cats) vaccines: No-cost

Rabies education and prevention materials

Wake County Health and Human Services program information

This is the second year in a row that the Wake County Animal Center has organized Community Pet Days both in spring and fall. This past spring, we assisted around 500 families and approximately 1000 animals at the events. The animal center provided over 700 rabies vaccines and 460 microchips.

“Hundreds more families join us for these events every year,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “People are more than willing to stand in line waiting to receive these services for their pets. We want to ensure that we serve everyone we can, while supplies last. Please pack your patience. We have so many people struggling to keep their pets and families together and we want to help each and every one.”

What you need to bring:

CASH: We can only accept cash at this time. Exact change is appreciated.



We can only accept cash at this time. Exact change is appreciated. RABIES PAPERWORK: Please bring proof of prior rabies vaccines, such as a vaccine certificate or paperwork from your veterinarian. Rabies tags on collars are not sufficient. If you have paperwork from your pet’s last rabies shot, you can get the 3-year vaccine. If you do not have paperwork as proof of previous shots, your pet will only be eligible for the 1-year vaccine.



Please bring proof of prior rabies vaccines, such as a vaccine certificate or paperwork from your veterinarian. Rabies tags on collars are not sufficient. If you have paperwork from your pet’s last rabies shot, you can get the 3-year vaccine. If you do not have paperwork as proof of previous shots, your pet will only be eligible for the 1-year vaccine. WATER: Given the large turnout for our Community Pet Days, you and your pets may have to wait in line outside, possibly for more than an hour, so please bring water for yourself and your cat or dog. Dress appropriately for the weather, and if you have an umbrella or chair, bring them along for your potential wait!



Given the large turnout for our Community Pet Days, you and your pets may have to wait in line outside, possibly for more than an hour, so please bring water for yourself and your cat or dog. Dress appropriately for the weather, and if you have an umbrella or chair, bring them along for your potential wait! USE A REAL LEASH: Flexi leashes do not allow adequate control of dogs and individuals with flexi leashes may be asked to use a slip lead if they cannot control their dog.

