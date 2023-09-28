Don’t Miss Morrisville Restaurant Week

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds during Morrisville Restaurant Week, September 28 through October 8. The Town of Morrisville will transform into a culinary paradise, and Triangle diners won’t want to miss out.
Morrisville Restaurant Week is a 10-day celebration of local restaurants and the incredible diversity they bring to the Town. The entire week will feature Restaurant Week specials that offer community members a chance to experience all that Morrisville has to offer through a wide range of delicious food at tasty prices. With over 20 local restaurants participating, there are deals and meals for the entire community to enjoy.
Restaurants all over Morrisville will be offering special prix-fixe meals. Diners can visit for lunch ($10-$15) or dinner ($20-$30) and check out other restaurant spots for specials on drinks and dessert items. For diners looking to stay at-home, Restaurant Week has partnered with several vendors at the Western Wake Farmers Market to offer meal bundles as well.
Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for patrons to explore new flavors or revisit their all-time favorites. Participating restaurants and specialty menus can be viewed at morrisvillerestaurantweek.com.
Diners can join the fun on social media by tagging their dining out adventures with #MSVRestaurantWeek.
