Foxy 107.1-104.3
Listen Live
Local

City Of Raleigh Denies Permit For Christmas Parade

Published on September 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Downtown Raleigh NC Christmas

Source: bryanregan / Getty

The city of Raleigh has made the decision to deny the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association’s request for a permit for the annual Christmas Parade.

As reported by the News & Observer, this decision was made after Hailey Brooks, an 11-year-old dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex, was struck and killed by a runaway truck pulling a float during last year’s parade.

RELATED: Raleigh Christmas Parade Cancelled After Girl Struck, Killed By Truck

The truck’s driver, Landen Glass, 20, was eventually charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle among other charges.

Related Stories

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends,” according to a city statement.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Prior to this decision, the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association was planning to implement “additional requirements” for would-be parade participants.

According to Shop Local’s website, the parade was scheduled for November 18.

This is a developing story.

RELATED TAGS

permit denied raleigh Raleigh Christmas Parade

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close