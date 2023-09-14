City Of Raleigh Denies Permit For Christmas Parade

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The city of Raleigh has made the decision to deny the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association’s request for a permit for the annual Christmas Parade.

As reported by the News & Observer, this decision was made after Hailey Brooks, an 11-year-old dancer with CC & Co. Dance Complex, was struck and killed by a runaway truck pulling a float during last year’s parade.

The truck’s driver, Landen Glass, 20, was eventually charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle among other charges.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends,” according to a city statement.

Prior to this decision, the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association was planning to implement “additional requirements” for would-be parade participants.

According to Shop Local’s website, the parade was scheduled for November 18.

This is a developing story.