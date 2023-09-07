Durham County Board Of Elections To Conduct Voter ID Seminars

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Durham County Board of Elections will host the first of four educational photo identification seminars starting September 14, 2023. The seminars, designed to cover photo identification requirements for voting in the upcoming 2023 Primary and General Election, are open to all members of the community.

Location details for these free events include:

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd. – Thursday, September 14 (3-5 p.m.)

South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave. – Friday, September 15 (10 a.m-12 p.m.)

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Ln. – Saturday, September 16 (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St. – Saturday, September 16 (3-5 p.m.)

Light refreshments will be served, and Board of Elections staff will be accepting applications for voter registration, voter photo identification, and absentee ballots. Photo identification cards may be issued onsite to requesting eligible voters.

“The Board of Elections is delighted to offer these in-person events to educate our community on the Voter ID laws of this State,” said Durham County Elections Director Derek Bowens. “We hope that these events will be helpful and afford every registered voter attending the opportunity to receive a free identification card if needed.”

Beginning with the 2023 elections, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. On April 28, 2023, the North Carolina Supreme Court reversed an injunction against implementation of photo ID legislation. As a result, photo ID laws enacted in 2018 and 2019 by the North Carolina General Assembly will be implemented, starting with the municipal elections in September, October, and November 2023. The injunction was issued on December 16, 2022. A separate federal case challenging the same laws is pending, but no injunction against the laws exists in that case.

The 2023 Municipal Primary and Election is on Tuesday, October 10. Early voting will run from September 21 to October 7.

The 2023 Municipal Election is on Tuesday, November 7. Early voting runs from October 19 to November 4.

Seminar attendees will also receive information about these upcoming elections, as well as, voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting, and Election Day voting.

For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, go to https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.

For more information about the upcoming seminars or voter ID, contact the Durham County Board of Elections at 919-560-0700, email elections@dconc.gov, or visit www.dcovotes.com.

