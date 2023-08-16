Park Honoring African-American Struggle Opening In Raleigh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the N.C. African American Heritage Commission and the N.C. Freedom Park Board of Directors will celebrate the opening of North Carolina Freedom Park Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

The site is the first park in North Carolina to honor the African American struggle for freedom, an experience that represents universal themes of freedom, perseverance and equality.

Related Stories Saturday Service Hours Resume At 16 Driver License Offices

State officials will join members of the African American Heritage Commission and Freedom Park Board for a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony in the park, located at 218 N. Wilmington St. in Raleigh, behind the State Archives and History Building.

Following the opening ceremony, visitors are invited to enjoy refreshments and live music performances in the park until 2 p.m. The events are open to the public.