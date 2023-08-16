Cinema and Dessert Rodeo At Chavis Park

How sweet it is! Join us at John Chavis Memorial Park for a summer movie delight.
A family-friendly movie will be shown in the Reception Hall and food trucks will be on-site.
Dates: Thursdays – June 15, July 20, and August 17
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
*Please call 919-996-6590 for movie information.
