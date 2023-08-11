PNC Arena Set For Possible $300 Million Renovation

One of our favorite local sports/entertainment venues could be getting a massive makeover!
Raleigh’s PNC Arena is set for a $300 million renovation, as reported by WRAL Sports Fan. To prepare, PNC Arena would receive more than $21 million a year from Wake County hospitality taxes, starting in 2025. Funding would last for 25 years.
The recommendations, made by a stakeholder committee on Friday (Aug. 11), are pending approval from Raleigh City Council and Wake Co. Board of Commissioners.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The promise of dedicated funds would allow PNC Arena’s owners, the Centennial Authority, to borrow up around the $300 million – and maybe more – for the project. The project “assumes a long term lease, development around the arena and affordable housing,” as discussed this morning.
“We’re pleased that the recommendations will allow us to move forward with the plans that we’ve been contemplating for many months,” Centennial Authority board chairman Philip Isley told WRAL after the closed meeting. “We believe this is the first step to provide a continued benefits for the community, NC State and the public at large.”
Read more about the recommendations HERE.
-
Iyanla Vanzant Mourns Loss of Youngest Daughter
-
The Internet Reacts To Summer Walker’s Night Out Following Lil Meech Cheating Rumors
-
[UPDATED] Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Reality TV Stars Accuse NBC & Bravo of Sexual, Mental Health Exploitation
-
Deadline Approaching To Apply For $725M Facebook Settlement
-
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Once Gifted Blue Ivy An $80k Barbie
-
Lizzo Responds to Harassment Allegations As Footage Of Accuser Singing Her Praises Surfaces
-
Hip Hop Hotties Cover ‘Men’s Health’ Magazine. And They Look Good