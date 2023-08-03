Summer Movie On The Lawn At Dix Park – Shrek

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“You might have seen a housefly, maybe even a superfly, but I bet you ain’t never seen a donkey fly.”

Join us in Raleigh’s own Enchanted Forest for Dreamworks’ Shrek! Come dressed as your favorite character or maybe just bring some gumdrop buttons.

Event Details

7:00pm – Pre-movie activities start

8:45pm – Shrek movie begins

10:00pm – Movie and event end

Food Trucks

Red Neck BBQ Lab

Lee’s Kitchen

The Dog Father

Arepa Culture

Party in a Pita

Ben & Jerry’s

Munchilove

Tickets

No tickets are required; however, RSVPs help us plan for how many people to expect and you can receive important event information including inclement weather information.

What to Bring

Seating: A blanket or low beach chairs to sit on, so that you don’t obstruct the view for others.

Food and Drinks: While we encourage you to enjoy the food trucks, you may also bring your own food and beverages. Wine and beer are ok but please be responsible. (No liquor is allowed)

Outdoor Essentials: Remember the sunscreen and bug spray. This event takes place in the grass with uneven surfaces, please keep this in mind for footwear.

Weather

If we need to postpone due to inclement weather, we will communicate through Eventbrite email to ticket holders and on Dix Park social media.

Location

The event will be held on the Flowers Field at Dix Park, 2105 Umstead Drive Raleigh 27603

The best park entrances to use are Hunt Drive off of Western Boulevard or Blair Drive off of Centennial Parkway.

Parking

Parking is available in the parking lots off of Blair Drive and Umstead Drive.

Due to the high volume of people and limited parking, please carpool if possible.

Do not park in the grass – driving on tree roots damages the trees and we want to keep the 150 year old oaks around for as long as possible!

Restrooms and Dogs

Port-a-johns are the only restroom facility available at the event area.

Leashed, friendly dogs are welcome, but please use your best judgement to determine if your pooch will enjoy the event!

Questions?

Contact Dix Park Staff at 919-996-3255 or events@dixpark.org. More details here.

