Deadline Approaching To Apply For $725M Facebook Settlement

If you had a Facebook account between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, you are eligible to receive a piece of the Facebook Privacy Settlement. The deadline to apply is August 25, 2023.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, agreed to pay $725 million in a privacy settlement last year. This is because Facebook shared the personal information of millions of users with Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

To apply for the settlement, users can fill out a form and submit it online, or print it out and mail it. Again, the deadline is Aug. 25. It’s not clear how much money each person will receive.

Here are some FAQs about the settlement:

How do I submit a claim and get a cash payment?

You may file a claim if you were a Facebook user in the United States between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022, inclusive.

Claim Forms may be submitted online or printed and mailed to the Settlement Administrator at: Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

You may also contact the Settlement Administrator to request a Claim Form by telephone 1-855-556-2233, by email info@FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com, or by U.S. mail at Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

How do I file a claim for a deceased person?

Please file the claim under the name of the deceased claimant and please fill in the details of their account under the “Your Facebook Account” section of the Claim Form.

For security reasons, you must provide us with a request to change the name to the beneficiary or estate of the claimant and documentation demonstrating the reason for a name change, such as a copy of the death certificate, probate documents, will, or other related documentation. Please send an email using our secure portal with an explanation of the reason for your name change request and attach documentation that supports the change.

To access the Secure Portal, please use this link: https://securefiles.angeiongroup.com/user/registration/new to send an email to administrative@angeiongroup.com with the subject line “Name Change –Facebook User Privacy Settlement”

Click the “Register” button to set up your email and password.

Please include the full name of the deceased claimant and the claim ID from the claim confirmation email when sending your documentation.

Alternatively, the documentation can be mailed to:

Facebook User Privacy Settlement

Attn: Name Change

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

What is the deadline for submitting a claim?

If you submit a claim by U.S. mail, the completed and signed Claim Form must be postmarked by August 25, 2023. If submitting a Claim Form online, you must do so by 11:59 p.m. PDT on August 25, 2023.

When will I get my payment?

The Court has scheduled a Final Approval Hearing for the Settlement of this case on September 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. PDT to consider: (1) whether to approve the Settlement; (2) any objections to the Settlement or any of its terms submitted to the Court; (3) the requests for awards to the Settlement Class Representatives; and (4) the request for an award of attorneys’ fees and costs to Class Counsel for their work in this litigation. If the Court approves the Settlement, there may be appeals. It is always uncertain whether appeals will be filed and, if so, how long it will take to resolve them. Settlement payments will be distributed as soon as possible if the Court grants Final Approval of the Settlement and after any appeals are resolved.

The briefs and declarations in support of the Final Approval of the Settlement and the requests described above will be posted on this website, after they are filed. You may ask to appear at the Final Approval Hearing but you do not have to appear. The date and time of the Final Approval Hearing is also subject to modification by the Court. Please review the Settlement Website for any updated information regarding the Final Approval Hearing.