Here Are Public Areas In The Triangle Where You Can Cool Off

It’s super hot in the area and it will feel like the temps are close to 107 degrees. Check out some area public cooling stations where you can cool off and be safe.
Wake County
Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers
The following cooling stations will be open until 5:15pm on Friday (today.)
- Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
- Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
- Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina
- Western Health and Human Services Center, 111 James Jackson Ave., Cary
Wake County Public Libraries
Wednesday, noon–closing time
Thursday–Sunday, normal operating hours
Opening and closing times for libraries vary, so visitors can check online or call their local library for site-specific information and hours.
Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.
Orange County
Orange County will open these buildings Friday, July 28, until 7 p.m. to serve as cooling centers.
Cedar Grove Community Center, 5800 N.C. 86 North, Hillsborough
Efland-Cheeks Community Center, 117 Richmond Road, Efland
Rogers Road Community Center, 101 Edgar St., Chapel Hill
Orange County Public Library, 137 W Margaret Ln, Hillsborough
Durham County
Check with each library for operating hours.
Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham
East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham
North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham
South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham
Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham
Bragtown Branch Library, 3200 Dearborn Drive, Durham
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Lakeith Stanfield And Kasmere Trice Secretly Tied The Knot And Had A Baby
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
16 Injured, Buildings & Homes Damaged Following Tornado in Nash, Edgecombe Counties
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Obama’s Summer Playlist: Drake, Money Man, Ice Spice, and More
-
Tony Bennett Dies at 96: Remembering His Soulful Duets
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years