Here Are Public Areas In The Triangle Where You Can Cool Off

It’s super hot in the area and it will feel like the temps are close to 107 degrees. Check out some area public cooling stations where you can cool off and be safe.

Wake County

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

The following cooling stations will be open until 5:15pm on Friday (today.)

Wake County Public Libraries

Wednesday, noon–closing time

Thursday–Sunday, normal operating hours

Opening and closing times for libraries vary, so visitors can check online or call their local library for site-specific information and hours.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Orange County

Orange County will open these buildings Friday, July 28, until 7 p.m. to serve as cooling centers.

Cedar Grove Community Center, 5800 N.C. 86 North, Hillsborough

Efland-Cheeks Community Center, 117 Richmond Road, Efland

Rogers Road Community Center, 101 Edgar St., Chapel Hill

Orange County Public Library, 137 W Margaret Ln, Hillsborough

Durham County

Check with each library for operating hours.

Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road, Durham

South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham

Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham

Bragtown Branch Library, 3200 Dearborn Drive, Durham

