Listen Live
Local

Durham Public Schools #WeAreReaders Summer Book Program

Published on July 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Family Reading Together

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

Durham Public Schools will debut its summer reading program #WeAreReaders on Wednesday, July 19, at 4 p.m. with a book talk on Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, led by DPS 6-12 Science Specialist Dr. Emma Refvem. A live book reading of the book Red will follow.

The talks and readings will take place on Durham Public Schools’ Facebook page as a Facebook live event.

“We know that access to books in homes is a contributing factor to students’ reading success and reading enjoyment. Students who read over the summer are more likely to have a smooth re-entry to the school year,” said Heidi Perez, 6-12 English Language Arts Specialist for DPS.

#WeAreReaders is a summer reading program for ALL students in Durham Public Schools.

  • Each prek-12th grade student enrolled in a DPS school received a free, brand new book before school was dismissed for the summer.

  • Weekly activities and programming will be offered.

  • The program will include arts integration, student contests, and special guest appearances.

 

Future dates and readings are as follows:

Wednesday, July 26, 4 p.m.

Slay by Brittany Morris

Young Adult Novel

Read aloud by Laurie Thompson, Northern High School Media Coordinator

 

Wednesday, August 2, 4 p.m.

Salt in his Shoes by Delores Jordan & Roslyn M. Jordan

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Sarah Moon, DPS K-5 Literacy Specialist

 

Wednesday, August 9, 4 p.m.

Bodies Are Cool by Tyler Feder

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Dr. Emma Refvem, DPS 6-12 Science Specialist

 

Wednesday, August 23, 4 p.m.

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus by Mo Willems

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Dr. Linda Tugurian, DPS Executive Director

of Curriculum & Instruction

 

*Wednesday, August 16 and 28 events are to be announced.

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

durham reading schools

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close