Durham Public Schools #WeAreReaders Summer Book Program

Durham Public Schools will debut its summer reading program #WeAreReaders on Wednesday, July 19, at 4 p.m. with a book talk on Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, led by DPS 6-12 Science Specialist Dr. Emma Refvem. A live book reading of the book Red will follow.
The talks and readings will take place on Durham Public Schools’ Facebook page as a Facebook live event.
“We know that access to books in homes is a contributing factor to students’ reading success and reading enjoyment. Students who read over the summer are more likely to have a smooth re-entry to the school year,” said Heidi Perez, 6-12 English Language Arts Specialist for DPS.
#WeAreReaders is a summer reading program for ALL students in Durham Public Schools.
-
Each prek-12th grade student enrolled in a DPS school received a free, brand new book before school was dismissed for the summer.
-
Weekly activities and programming will be offered.
-
The program will include arts integration, student contests, and special guest appearances.
Future dates and readings are as follows:
Wednesday, July 26, 4 p.m.
Slay by Brittany Morris
Young Adult Novel
Read aloud by Laurie Thompson, Northern High School Media Coordinator
Wednesday, August 2, 4 p.m.
Salt in his Shoes by Delores Jordan & Roslyn M. Jordan
Children’s Picture Book
Read aloud by Sarah Moon, DPS K-5 Literacy Specialist
Wednesday, August 9, 4 p.m.
Bodies Are Cool by Tyler Feder
Children’s Picture Book
Read aloud by Dr. Emma Refvem, DPS 6-12 Science Specialist
Wednesday, August 23, 4 p.m.
Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus by Mo Willems
Children’s Picture Book
Read aloud by Dr. Linda Tugurian, DPS Executive Director
of Curriculum & Instruction
*Wednesday, August 16 and 28 events are to be announced.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
