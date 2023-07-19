Durham Public Schools #WeAreReaders Summer Book Program

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Durham Public Schools will debut its summer reading program #WeAreReaders on Wednesday, July 19, at 4 p.m. with a book talk on Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, led by DPS 6-12 Science Specialist Dr. Emma Refvem. A live book reading of the book Red will follow.

The talks and readings will take place on Durham Public Schools’ Facebook page as a Facebook live event.

“We know that access to books in homes is a contributing factor to students’ reading success and reading enjoyment. Students who read over the summer are more likely to have a smooth re-entry to the school year,” said Heidi Perez, 6-12 English Language Arts Specialist for DPS.

#WeAreReaders is a summer reading program for ALL students in Durham Public Schools.

Each prek-12th grade student enrolled in a DPS school received a free, brand new book before school was dismissed for the summer.

Weekly activities and programming will be offered.

The program will include arts integration, student contests, and special guest appearances.

Future dates and readings are as follows:

Wednesday, July 26, 4 p.m.

Slay by Brittany Morris

Young Adult Novel

Read aloud by Laurie Thompson, Northern High School Media Coordinator

Wednesday, August 2, 4 p.m.

Salt in his Shoes by Delores Jordan & Roslyn M. Jordan

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Sarah Moon, DPS K-5 Literacy Specialist

Wednesday, August 9, 4 p.m.

Bodies Are Cool by Tyler Feder

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Dr. Emma Refvem, DPS 6-12 Science Specialist

Wednesday, August 23, 4 p.m.

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus by Mo Willems

Children’s Picture Book

Read aloud by Dr. Linda Tugurian, DPS Executive Director

of Curriculum & Instruction

*Wednesday, August 16 and 28 events are to be announced.

