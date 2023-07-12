Raleigh Youth And Adult Fall Athletic League Registration

The City of Raleigh is offering Fall Youth Athletic Leagues for ages 5-17.
The registration period is July 10-21. League age as of date is August 31, 2023.
- Flag Football – Ages 5-13
- Cheerleading – Ages 5-13
- Softball – Ages 7-17
- Baseball – Ages 5-17
Registration is accepted at all Raleigh Community Centers and online using RecLink.
Adult League registration will be held on the following dates.
- Baseball – July 24-28
- Softball – July 24-28
- Flag Football – August 7-11
Registration is accepted online using RecLink.
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Bank of America To Pay $250M+ For Illegal Practices
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [EXCLUSIVE]
-
"Love & Hip Hop's" Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
-
Keke Palmer Drops ‘I’m a Motha’ Merch
-
Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’
-
The Open Marriage Spectrum: Bill De Blasio’s Separation Gives Look Into Dating Others Without Divorcing
-
Join The Foxy Email List Today!