Raleigh Youth And Adult Fall Athletic League Registration

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The City of Raleigh is offering Fall Youth Athletic Leagues for ages 5-17.

The registration period is July 10-21. League age as of date is August 31, 2023.

Flag Football – Ages 5-13

Cheerleading – Ages 5-13

Softball – Ages 7-17

Baseball – Ages 5-17

Registration is accepted at all Raleigh Community Centers and online using RecLink.

Adult League registration will be held on the following dates.

Baseball – July 24-28

Softball – July 24-28

Flag Football – August 7-11

Registration is accepted online using RecLink.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark