Listen Live
Local

Raleigh Youth And Adult Fall Athletic League Registration

Published on July 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
A new wooden baseball bat isolated on white.

Source: Getty

The City of Raleigh is offering Fall Youth Athletic Leagues for ages 5-17.

The registration period is July 10-21. League age as of date is August 31, 2023.

  • Flag Football – Ages 5-13
  • Cheerleading – Ages 5-13
  • Softball – Ages 7-17
  • Baseball – Ages 5-17

Registration is accepted at all Raleigh Community Centers and online using RecLink.

Adult League registration will be held on the following dates.

  • Baseball – July 24-28
  • Softball – July 24-28
  • Flag Football – August 7-11

Registration is accepted online using RecLink.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

Baseball raleigh Softball

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close