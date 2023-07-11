LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Coi Leray’s recent big chop is the buzz of the internet. The rapper debuted a short pixie cut on her Instagram page, and we are in love!

The Girls is Player Too hit-maker showed off her bold new look, dressed in a cropped hoodie and black sheer pants with an exposed thong.

The reel garnered 1.9 million views from fans obsessed with her new look.

Entrepreneur Supa Cent commented, “Come through with the Toni cut .”

Rapper Baby Tate wrote, “Nia Long fine .”

And one excited fan said, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME THIS IS THE SEXIEST HAIR STYLE ON YOU.”

Although Leray’s cut is flawless, we’re positive she can pull off any style. Her face is stunning, and this pixie cut highlights her features.

The Boston native joins the long list of women who have recently done the big chop. Karrueche Tran and Tia Mowry recently joined the pixie cut crew, and they’re killing it!

Tran recently showed off her hairdo at the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles and looked phenomenal.

They say a woman who cuts her hair is a woman who is about to change her life. Hair holds energy, and chopping it off indicates new beginnings. Whether Leray had a spiritual reason for her new look or it was simply time for a change, she looks great. We can’t wait to see how this plays out on the red carpet!

Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We’re In Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com