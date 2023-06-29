HBCU Know: Clark Atlanta University’s Emmanuel Lewis

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Since 1988, after the consolidation of its two parent institutions, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) has put the “U” in Atlanta University Center. CAU stands as a beacon of academic excellence and cultural significance, and prides itself on its many notable alum! One alumni who always “found a way or made one” (as stated by the school’s motto), is actor Emmanuel Lewis.

Lewis has been instrumental in breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes. Through his iconic role as the character title character “Webster” in the 80’s television series, Lewis showcased the talent and potential of both black actors and little people, opening doors for future generations.

Beyond his acting career, Emmanuel Lewis has been actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, championing causes related to education and children’s welfare. His dedication to giving back echoes the values instilled with Clark Atlanta University’s “culture for service” mantra.

Other CAU alum include former RSMS cast member Eva Marcille, singer Akon, television writer Kenya Barris, DJ Drama and so many more.

Shout out to those CAU Panthers!

