Goldston Public Library Announces Programs and Events in July

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Goldston Public Library is excited to announce new events during the month of July for the Chatham County community to enjoy. The following events are free and open to the public.

Goldston Family Story Time

Every Thursday in July, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Families are invited to Goldston Public Library for a weekly story time session every Thursday in July at 10:30 a.m. Families will enjoy hearing stories, singing songs, and making crafts. Story time is geared toward children who have not yet entered kindergarten, ages 2-5, but anyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

Goldston Book Club

Every 2nd Monday of each month, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Individuals who are interested in joining a book club can stop by Goldston Public Library on July 10th. For the month of July, the book club will brainstorm new titles to read for the rest of the year. For more information about the Goldston and other Chatham County Book Clubs, visit the following link: https://www.chathamcountync.gov/government/departments-programs-i-z/library/adult-services/book-clubs-book-club-kits.

Read & Play at the Goldston Public Library

Wednesday, July 19th, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Goldston Public Library and Chatham County Parks & Recreation Department will host a series of activities on Wednesday, July 19th, for children of all ages to enjoy.

As part of the Summer Reading Program, All Together Now, Chatham County Parks & Recreation activities will include large group games, various yard games, and a scavenger hunt around the library.

For more information, individuals can call (919) 545-8555 or (919) 898-4522 or email recreation@chathamcountync.gov or goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org.

Goldston Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Bingo

Thursday, June 1st – Monday, July 31st

Adults are invited to participate in Goldston Public Library’s Summer Reading Bingo that began June 1st and runs through July 31st at the library.

The Bingo Challenge is sponsored by the Friends of the Goldston Public Library. For every completed Bingo, participants will be entered for a grand prize drawing of a $50 Amazon gift card, up to 12 entries per person.

Goldston Public Library’s Friday Family Movie

Beginning Friday, June 9th, and every Friday until August 11th, 2:00 p.m.

Families with children of all ages are invited to Goldston Public Library every Friday for a family movie in the E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room. Participants are welcome to bring snacks, a blanket or pillow, and family and friends. All featured movies are rated G or PG.

Goldston Public Library is located at 9235 Pittsboro-Goldston Road, Goldston, NC 27252.

For more information, individuals can call the library at (919) 898-4522 or email goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org. Information about all Chatham County Library branches can be found at www.chathamlibraries.org.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark