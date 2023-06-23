Listen Live
Where To Find Free Summer Meals For Kids

Published on June 23, 2023

Note: Most summer meal site information is only available late-May through August in North Carolina, which is when most k-12 schools are closed for summer break. The meal site list is updated weekly. Meal site information might not appear on the texting hotline results unless the meal site is currently open.

Finding free, appealing, nutritious meals for kids and teens this summer is easy!

Don’t forget:

  • All kids and teens ages 18 and under can eat for free.
  • No registration, application, or ID is required.
  • Contact sites ahead of visiting to verify information like times and location.

 

 

