Where To Find Free Summer Meals For Kids

Note: Most summer meal site information is only available late-May through August in North Carolina, which is when most k-12 schools are closed for summer break. The meal site list is updated weekly. Meal site information might not appear on the texting hotline results unless the meal site is currently open.

Finding free, appealing, nutritious meals for kids and teens this summer is easy!

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to receive a text with the 3 nearest meal sites closest to you.

to receive a text with the 3 nearest meal sites closest to you. CLICK HERE to use the NC Site Finder Map, from the NC Department of Public Instruction, to find summer meals sites across the state.

to find summer meals sites across the state. Check your local school district’s website, social media, and other communications for the most up-to-date information.

Don’t forget:

All kids and teens ages 18 and under can eat for free.

No registration, application, or ID is required.

Contact sites ahead of visiting to verify information like times and location.

