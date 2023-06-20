LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ja Rule continues to boss up right before our very eyes. He has announced he is entering the wine industry.

As spotted on Blavity the Queens, New York native is launching his own wine brand. Called Rose Vine Cellars, the MC has partnered with vintner Ross Reedy and the Wines That Rock company. On Tuesday, June 13 the Murder Inc. talent expressed his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “This launch is near and dear to my heart; one of my favorite things to do after a long day is pour myself a nice glass of wine,” he said. “This collab with wine master Ross Reedy and Wines That Rock is something we’ve spent a lot of time on because we wanted it to be perfect. Our goal was to create something unique, sophisticated and luxurious, and this collection is exactly that! I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished!”

The Rose Vine Cellars website provides more detail about this red wine. “This premium bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon was inspired by the act of giving roses to a friend. May this be the first of many roses we share together” the product description reads. “The grapes rest on their skins for a month during the harvest, a technique that fosters the development of intricate flavors. These are complemented by a natural fermentation process – free from added yeast. The result is a wine with an invitingly soft texture, thanks to a 24-month aging period in French oak barrels. Each bottle is individually hand wax-dipped for an elegant finish.”

The Red Rose Autographed Limited Edition Cabernet Sauvignon is priced at $150.00 and the Red Rose

Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wax Dipped is priced at $100.00. You can shop the Ja Rule’s wines here.

Photo:

Livin’ It Up: Ja Rule Is Releasing His Own Wine Brand was originally published on hiphopwired.com