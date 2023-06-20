Durham Public Schools To Participate In Summer Food Service Program

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

DPS School Nutrition Services will continue hosting the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for students in the Durham community. This year’s program will start June 20 and run until August 4.

Durham County Library will host a kickoff on June 20 at the Oxford Manor Recreational Center, 3633 Keystone Place in Durham from noon to 1 p.m. The library’s bookmobile will be available, along with Summer Meals mascot Ray, and nutrition education activities.

The program will offer free meals at any approved site in Durham. Summer meal sites can be located by texting FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential or non-residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Foster children and children who are part of households that receive Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), otherwise known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits, or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

