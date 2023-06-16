Black Tony was excited to finally meet his real father for Father’s Day, but wasn’t expecting the meeting to go like this…
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays 5am-9am CT/6am-10am ET!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related: Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Related: Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday
Related: Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
Black Tony Wasn’t Expecting This Father’s Day Surprise [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
[UPDATED] Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Twitter Spat With Fans
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Getting Her Own TKO On Former Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Rape
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter's Claims of Elder Abuse
-
53rd BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop
-
Check Out Juneteenth Events Across The State