Juneteenth Joy: “Do The Right Thing” At The NC Museum Of Art

In celebration of Juneteenth, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design, join us for a night of dance and film.

6–8 pm: Brian Dawson DJ Set and Hip-Hop Dance Party

8:30 pm: Screening of Do the Right Thing (1989). Directed by Spike Lee, drama/comedy, 120 min., R

This event is presented in conjunction with Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design, which displays more than 60 of Academy Award–winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter’s original garments from films such as Do the Right Thing, Black Panther, Malcolm X, and Coming 2 America.

Please contact Moses.T.AlexanderGreene@ncdcr.gov for more information.

Where do I park? Can I bring my dog? How about picnics? What happens if it rains? For answers to these questions and others, see our 2023 Outdoor Films Policies.

Audio description of this film for people with blindness or low vision is provided by Arts Access, Inc. Headsets are available at the Arts Access table just inside the Park Theater entrance.

Picnic in the Park

Preorder picnic boxes for Park Theater events. Picnics are individual boxes filled with sandwiches, salads, sides, and bottled water. Additional beverages, including beer, wine, cocktails, soft drinks, and kombucha, are available on-site for purchase. Members save 10% on applicable food and beverage items with code MEMBER.

No time to order? No worries! We have a full concession menu in the Park Theater featuring a variety of hot and cold items. Cold drinks, beer, wine, snacks, and popcorn are also available.

Picnic boxes are ready for pickup on-site when gates open for concerts and films.

