Multiple Juneteenth Events In Raleigh

Published on June 14, 2023

Join Raleigh Parks June 12 – June 18 for a variety of programs and activities for the whole family.

Juneteenth is Monday, June 19. Visit Holiday Parks Facility Closures.

Juneteenth Jubilee

John Chavis Memorial Park

Join us for a week-long celebration of free events that honor African-American culture through history, entertainment, arts, and more.

Dates: Monday, June 12 – Friday, June 16

Time: Varies

Ages: All

Cost: Free

African American Politics Past, Present, and Future

City of Raleigh Museum

Date: Wednesday, June 14

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Rise Up! Poems of Protest, Poems of Praise

City of Raleigh Museum

Date: Thursday, June 15

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Ages: 13 and up

Cost: Free

Storytime with the Popes

Pope House Museum

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Tours at the Pope House Museum

Pope House Museum

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

The Original City of Raleigh Juneteenth Historical Open Mic Celebration

Carolina Pines Park

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.

Ages: Family Event

Cost: General Admission $10.00, General Admission Plus $15.00, V.I.P. Admission $20.00

Trolley Tour of Historic Black Neighborhoods with Carmen Wimberly Cauthen

Pope House Museum

Date: Friday and Saturday, June 16 – 17

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Adults $10, Children $4

Explore Juneteenth History

Mordecai Historic Park

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m

Ages: All

Cost: Free

Third Ward Walking Tours

Pope House Museum

Saturday, June 17 – 9:00 a.m., 1100 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 – 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

 

 

