Multiple Juneteenth Events In Raleigh

Join Raleigh Parks June 12 – June 18 for a variety of programs and activities for the whole family.
Juneteenth is Monday, June 19. Visit Holiday Parks Facility Closures.
Juneteenth Jubilee
John Chavis Memorial Park
Join us for a week-long celebration of free events that honor African-American culture through history, entertainment, arts, and more.
Dates: Monday, June 12 – Friday, June 16
Time: Varies
Ages: All
Cost: Free
African American Politics Past, Present, and Future
City of Raleigh Museum
Date: Wednesday, June 14
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Rise Up! Poems of Protest, Poems of Praise
City of Raleigh Museum
Date: Thursday, June 15
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Ages: 13 and up
Cost: Free
Storytime with the Popes
Pope House Museum
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Juneteenth Tours at the Pope House Museum
Pope House Museum
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
The Original City of Raleigh Juneteenth Historical Open Mic Celebration
Carolina Pines Park
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.
Ages: Family Event
Cost: General Admission $10.00, General Admission Plus $15.00, V.I.P. Admission $20.00
Trolley Tour of Historic Black Neighborhoods with Carmen Wimberly Cauthen
Pope House Museum
Date: Friday and Saturday, June 16 – 17
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Adults $10, Children $4
Explore Juneteenth History
Mordecai Historic Park
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m
Ages: All
Cost: Free
Third Ward Walking Tours
Pope House Museum
Saturday, June 17 – 9:00 a.m., 1100 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 18 – 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
