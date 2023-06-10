Zebulon Celebrates Juneteenth!

The Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration will recognize the significance of Juneteenth, recognize the history and accomplishments of black community members, and celebrate the culture. All are welcome to attend. Join us for a day of family fun, connecting with community, and learning. The event will feature a ceremony, live performances, spoken word, bounce houses, vendors, car show, community resources and food trucks. This event is organized in partnership with the Zebulon Juneteenth Committee.
Kick-off Concert at the Spring Concert Series
Friday, June 16th
Zebulon Municipal Complex
What to expect: Concert, craft vendors, and food trucks
Scheduled Activities:
6 PM Grounds Open
6:30 PM Legacy Motown Revue (set 1)
7:30 PM Juneteenth charge by President DeRico, NAACP
8PM-9PM Legacy Motown Revue (set 2)
Juneteenth Community Celebration Day
Saturday, June 17th
Zebulon Municipal Complex
10AM- 4PM
What to expect: Live performances, spoken word, car show, bounce houses, vendors, community resources and food trucks. DJD will keep music going and the event moving so bring your dancing feet.
Scheduled Activities:
10AM – 11:5 AM Juneteenth Ceremony
11:15 AM- Noon Music by Leon Smith
11:30 AM-12:30 PM Panthers U Football Clinic (Ages 6-13)
Noon Juneteenth History presented by local youth
12:15 PM James E. Shepard Alumni & NCCU Fraternity/Sorority Greek Organization
1 PM Hillside Highschool Drama Department performing a piece on Social Justice
1:30-2:15 PM Changin’ Lanez Car Club Ride In & Show
2:00-2:30 PM AG Thomas
2:45 PM- 3 PM Young Stretch (Vermond Holland)
*Please note this schedule is subject to change.
Getting Involved
Online Registration
Community Resource Application
Paper Registration
Vendor/Community Resource Application
