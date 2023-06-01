LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

This month, we honor Rev. Dr. Kevin D. Sturdivant, Pastor of Springfield Baptist Church in Raleigh. He was nominated by Whitley H. of Raleigh, who calls him “a devoted husband, father, and servant with a heart for everyone.”

She continues, “His love, passion and excellence in preaching and teaching the Gospel is astonishing. With more than 20 years in Christian Ministry and wisdom in communication/broadcasting/technology, he has guided us through the pandemic. His leadership has also led the efforts of feeding thousands of families in the community and so much more. This month we celebrate his 4th pastoral anniversary at Springfield Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC. We are beyond grateful for God sending us this humble man and it would be an honor to have him awarded The Light’s Pastor of the Month for May!”

Check out the full presentation above as we congratulate Rev. Dr. Kevin D. Sturdivant, our Pastor of the Month for May 2023!

Meet May 2023’s Pastor of The Month! was originally published on thelightnc.com