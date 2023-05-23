LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It’s safe to say that we won’t be hearing an AI generated version of Ice Cube anytime soon!

The Straight Outta Compton rapper, 53, is clearly against artificial intelligence’s ability to clone artists. He makes it clear that he does not support and will take legal action against anyone who

“I don’t want to hear an AI Drake song…he should sure whoever did it. I’m to sure folks who make it too and the people behind the platform who play it. It’s like a sample. Nobody can take your original voice and manipulate it without having to play,” he says.

In recent news, the Apple Iphone updates will allow for user voice republication (after only 1-15 minutes of calibrating). It will have the ability to accurately mimic voices, and use them the curate messages and other commands.

With artificial intelligence on the rise, especially within the music industry, the regulations on use and rights leaves much room for “gray areas”.

Hot Spot: Ice Cube Is Not A Fan of Artificial Intelligence was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com