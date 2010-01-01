CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stylist Weigh In On Jermaine Jackson’s Hairstyle

45 reads
Leave a comment

Via: RollingOut.Com

Since the debut of the “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty” on A&E, the biggest question thus far has been “What is up with Jermaine Jackson’s hair?”

Kim Elba, a celebrity stylist and makeup artist who has done work for several major motion picture studios, said Jermaine’s hair needs major alterations. “We both know that he obviously is stuck in his box-top, glued-to-the-sides kind of hairstyle, and it would do wonders for him to have a fresh, up-to-date lower cut hair style,” says Elba, owner of Makeup Your Mind boutique.

See what stylist had to say…CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 24 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close