Our favorite grandma Bernice Jenkins is back to give the church announcements! Today she talks the wet robe choir contest, Deacon’s flings in the baptismal pool, and death hushpuppies.
Bernice Jenkins Talks Wet Choir Robe Twerk Contest, Deacon Flings, and Hushpuppy Deaths [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
