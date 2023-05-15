North Raleigh Couple Arrested for Poisoning Neighbor’s Dogs

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A North Raleigh couple was arrested on Thursday (May 11) after they were accused of poisoning their neighbor’s dogs.

71-year-old James Goldston and his wife, 73-year-old Agnes Goldston, are facing three felony charges of cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of communicating threats.

As reported by ABC11, the couple was reported by their neighbor, Jessica Ridley. She says that two of her dogs, Big Brown and LP, suddenly got sick and died after the Goldstons sent threatening letters.

“These dogs died a horrible death; it’s a horrible death,” Ridley said.

A third dog, Scruffy, also got sick. However, Scruffy is currently recovering.

Local veterinarians examined all three dogs and determined that they were poisoned.