Thriller Perserved For All The Future To See

Via: NME.Com

Michael Jackson’s classic promo for his 1983 hit ‘Thriller’ has become the first music video to be added to the US national film archive.

The archive was set up to preserve films for future generations, with movies The Mask Of Zorro, Pillow Talk and Quasi At The Quackadero among the films just added alongside the ‘Thriller’ promo, reports BBC News.

Steve Legett of the National Film Preservation Board said that the 14-minute music video, featuring the singer’s famous zombie dance, was added due to the increased importance of music videos in popular culture.

For more of this article CLICK HERE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: