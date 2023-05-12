Local

Mother’s Day at Moore Square Market

Published on May 12, 2023

Pick up local produce & treats, meet up with friends, take an outdoor fitness class, and listen to live music all in one place at Moore Square Market!

The market features vendors selling fresh, seasonal goods as well as original, high-quality crafts from vendors operating within 90 miles of Raleigh.

To foster an inclusive shopping experience that welcomes everyone to downtown, Moore Square Market is proud to accept SNAP. Moore Square Market’s Double Bucks Program provides matching dollars up to $10 per market visit. Purchase SNAP tokens at the information booth to use for any market purchases.

Vendors:

  • 1blossom2bloom floral design
  • carthage fresh
  • Culture Soap
  • CustomBellaCreations
  • Dark Harvest Farm
  • Dee’s Kitchen: Sweet Treats~Vegan Eats
  • Duša Kombucha
  • Kat’s Sweets & Treats Bakery and Catering LLC.
  • KidStrong Raleigh
  • LaTrelle’s Sweet Treats LLC
  • Mindful Alchemy
  • Monkey Temple Tea Company
  • Ms. B’s Bake Shop LLC
  • My Daughter’s Garden
  • New Leaf Gardens
  • Oberweis Dairy
  • See Ya Soon Cold Brew
  • Sweet Peas Urban Gardens
  • The Bearded Ginger Woodshop
  • The Left Hook Coffee
  • The Mustard Seed Arts and Crafts
  • The Plant Committee
  • The Shea Shack
  • The Stoned Wolff Co
  • Woodland Farm
  • Zephyr Family Farm

Musician: Kike Sax

Pre-Market Fitness: Kidstrong Raleigh and Current Wellness (10:15-11:15am)Register for Current Wellness’s Tidal Movement class at the link below

https://downtownraleigh.org/farme…/this-week-at-the-market

 

 

