Grand Opening Details For Area’s 1st Black-Owned Children’s Bookstore

The opening of Liberation Station Bookstore, North Carolina’s first Black-owned children’s bookstore, will be celebrated throughout the upcoming Juneteenth weekend with events featuring bestselling and award-winning Black children’s book authors and illustrators, Black historians and even Black equestrians.

“We’ve dreamed up a grand opening that is beyond our ancestors’ wildest dreams, one that acknowledges our place in North Carolina history while unearthing a diverse spectrum of affirming Black images from every fabric of our life,” said Victoria Scott-Miller, who is opening the brick-and-mortar location of Liberation Station Bookstore, which started in 2019 as a pop-up store.

This Black-owned, family-led independent bookstore was inspired by Scott-Miller’s struggle to find children’s books with uplifting stories featuring characters of color during a family outing to a chain bookstore. That experience led Scott-Miller, her husband, Duane Miller, and her sons, Langston and Emerson, to start Liberation Station Bookstore specializing in children’s literature by Black authors or Black illustrators that centers on the joys of Black childhood and Black families. It will open on the second floor of 208 Fayetteville St., joining a cluster of black-owned businesses near downtown Raleigh’s historic Black Main Street.

Last month, Scott-Miller launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $20,000 to support the store’s opening. Within a month, they have raised almost $15,000. Contributions can be made at https://thebullsofdurham.com/campaigns/liberation-stationed until May 16, 2023.

The public is invited to attend an in-person, community-led fundraiser hosted by CAM Raleigh from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 18, 2023. Tickets cost $100 per person and can be purchased at https://liberationstationed.eventbrite.com .

Here is the schedule of the opening weekend festivities:

The bookstore’s ribbon cutting and grand opening will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 with notable children’s book authors available to sign books. They include:

From noon-3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, the bookstore will host a White Glove Day where children and their parents can see and interact with historical documents. Those include handwritten letters between Frederick Douglass and a Baltimore bookstore owner as well as first edition signed copies of banned books by such authors as James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Octavia Butler, Langston Hughes, Zora Neal Hurston and Bell Hooks. On June 1, 2023, customers will be able to sign up for time slots liberationstationbookstore.com.

Also on Sunday, Raleigh historian Carmen Cauthen and Barbara Allen, the sixth-generation granddaughter of Sojourner Truth, the American abolitionist, women’s rights activist and former slave, will be signing books.

On Monday, June 19, the bookstore is organizing a Liberation Walk from the N.C. state capitol to the bookstore with a group of Black equestrians. Afterward, the bookstore will host book signings by Caitlin Gooch, who is known as ‘The Black Cowgirl’ and founded the nonprofit Saddle Up and Read.

After the grand opening weekend, Liberation Station Bookstore will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday at 208 Fayetteville St., Suite 201, Raleigh, N.C. 27601. For updates, follow on Instagram, @liberationstationbookstore or visit liberationstationbookstore.com.

